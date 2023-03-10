A 23-year-old Victoria woman was arrested by deputies Thursday on suspicion of criminal mischief $750-$2,500.
As of Friday afternoon Rivas-Silvas was no longer in the Victoria County Jail, according to online jail records.
Criminal mischief $750-$2,500 is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by a fine up to $4,000 and jail up to a year, according to the Texas Penal Code.
Arrested
Victoria County
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers March 9 on suspicion of possession of controlled substance less than 1 gram and on warrants charging him with three Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 54-year-old Victoria man by officers March 9 on a Mills County warrant charging him with duty on striking a fixture or highway landscape greater than $200.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers March 9 on warrant charging him with violation of probation in a tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair case.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 9 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Liberty man by deputies March 9 on a warrants charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear and bond forfeiture in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers March 9 on suspicion of criminal trespass, resisting arrest, search or transport and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Houston man by deputies March 10 on suspicion of unauthorized use of vehicle.
DeWitt County
- CUERO — A 46-year-old Yorktown man by deputies March 3 on Victoria County warrants charging him with failure to appear and bond forfeiture in a driving while intoxicated case.
- CUERO — An 18-year-old Yoakum woman by Yoakum officers March 3 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- CUERO — A 40-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum officers March 3 for violation of parole.
- CUERO — A 35-year-old Gonzales man by deputies March 3 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an aggravated robbery case.
- CUERO — A 39-year-old Yorktown woman by deputies March 3 on suspicion of two counts of prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
- CUERO — A 31-year-old Cuero woman by Cuero officers March 3 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- CUERO — A 25-year-old Cuero man by Cuero officers March 4 on suspicion of public intoxication, no motor vehicle liability insurance and no driver’s license.
- CUERO — A 59-year-old Cuero man by troopers March 5 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- CUERO — A 21-year-old Taylorsviller, North Carolina, man by deputies March 5 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and unlawful carrying weapon.
- CUERO — A 22-year-old Cuero man by Yoakum officers March 5 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
- CUERO — A 17-year-old Cuero woman by Cuero officers March 7 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- CUERO — A 19-year-old Cuero man by deputies March 7 on suspicion of engaging in organized criminal activity.
- CUERO — A 49-year-old Yoakum woman by Yoakum officers March 7 on suspicion of criminal trespass.
- CUERO — A 44-year-old Cuero man by Cuero officers March 7 on suspicion of assault family or household member with a previous conviction, violation of bond or protective order and on a Victoria County warrant charging him with unlawful carrying of a weapon.
- CUERO — A 24-year-old Cuero man by Cuero officers March 8 on suspicion of deadly conduct and on a Gonzales County warrant charging him with burglary of habitation intend other felony.
- CUERO — A 46-year-old Yorktown man by deputies March 8 on suspicion of assault causes bodily injury to family member.