A 49-year-old Victoria woman was arrested by Victoria County deputies on Thursday and was charged on suspicion of possession of a dangerous drug, according to jail records.
She was also charged with abandoning or endangering a child to imminent danger, bodily injury.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 22 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Victoria woman by deputies April 22 on a warrant charging her with possession of a dangerous drug.
VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Telferner man by deputies April 22 on a warrant charging him with assault causing serious bodily injury and violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams case.
VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers April 22 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
