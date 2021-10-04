Arrested
- VICTORIA - A 35-year-old Inez woman by deputies Oct. 1 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA - A 34-year-old Corpus Christi man by officers Oct. 1 on warrants charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member and interference with emergency requests for assistance.
- VICTORIA - A 19-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 1 on a warrant charging him with theft of firearm.
- VICTORIA - A 35-year-old San Antonio woman by officers Oct. 1 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, theft of property between $100-$750 and engaging in organized criminal activity. On Oct. 2, deputies arrested her on a warrant charging violation of parole.
- VICTORIA - A 37-year-old San Antonio man by officers Oct. 1 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole, and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, theft of property between $100-$750 and engaging in organized criminal activity.
- VICTORIA - A 33-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 1 on suspicion of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance less than 1 gram, engaging in organized criminal activity, unlawfully carrying of a weapon and five counts of abandoning and endangering a child and criminal negligence.
- VICTORIA - A 46-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 1 on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a violation of probation driving while intoxicated second offense case, a warrant charging bond forfeiture in a driving while intoxicated with blood alcohol greater than .15; three warrants charging bail jumping/failure to appear and a warrant charging bond forfeiture in a violation of probation in a possession of dangerous drugs case.
- VICTORIA - A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 1 on suspicion of theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 and unlawful use of a criminal instrument.
- VICTORIA - A 35-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 1 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA - A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 1 on suspicion of theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 and unlawful use of a criminal instrument.
- VICTORIA - A 35-year-old Inez man by deputies Oct. 1 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member and deadly conduct - discharge of a firearm toward people.
- VICTORIA - A 33-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 1 on suspicion of manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance less than 1 gram, engaging in organized criminal activity, unlawfully carrying a weapon and five counts of abandoning and endangering a child and criminal negligence.
- VICTORIA - A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 1 on three warrants charging him with class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA - A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 2 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA - A 20-year-old man, identified as a Mexican national, by deputies Oct. 2 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention and smuggling of persons.
- VICTORIA - A 35-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 2 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA - A 43-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 2 on suspicion of a class C misdemeanor, resisting arrest, search or transportation and a warrant charging her with tampering with a witness.
- VICTORIA - A 49-year-old Premont man by officers Oct. 2 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA - A 45-year-old Corpus Christi woman by deputies Oct. 2 on a Nueces County warrant charging contract of an inmate.
- VICTORIA - A 22-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 3 on suspicion of stalking and criminal trespass.
- VICTORIA - A 72-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 3 on an in-state warrant charging violation of parole.
- VICTORIA - A 42-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 3 on a warrant charging bail jumping and failure to appear, and violation of probation in a bond forfeiture driving while intoxicated case.
- VICTORIA - A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 3 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level above 0.15 and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA - A 38-year-old Placedo woman by deputies Oct. 3 on a warrant charging her with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA - A 56-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 3 on suspicion of evading arrest and detention, evading arrest and detention with a vehicle, resisting arrest, search or transport and driving while intoxicated, and on an in-state warrant charging violation of parole.
- VICTORIA - A 41-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 4 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated a third or more offense.
- VICTORIA - A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 4 on suspicion of possession of controlled substance between 4-400 grams and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA - A 36-year-old Donna man by troopers Oct. 4 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated a third or more offense.
