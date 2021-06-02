ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 1 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Yoakum man by deputies June 1 on a warrant charging him with burglary of a building.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 1 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria man by officers June 1 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 1 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Houston man by deputies June 1 on a warrant charging him with burglary of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Bloomington man by officers June 1 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers June 1 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of a controlled substance and on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Seadrift man by deputies June 1 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by troopers June 1 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession of controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 1 on a warrant charging him with a terroristic threat.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Goliad man by deputies June 1 on a warrant charging him with assault of a public servant.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers June 1 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Victoria woman by deputies June 1 on a warrant charging her with unauthorized use of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA —A 45-year-old Victoria woman by troopers June 1 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Cuero woman by deputies June 2 on a warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 2 on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 2 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
