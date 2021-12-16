ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 49-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Dec. 15 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Premont man by U.S. Marshals Service officials Dec. 15 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 15 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 15 on a warrant charging him with property theft valued at less than $2,500 with previous convictions.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Dec. 15 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in an aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury case.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 15 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 1 - 4 grams and on a warrant charging him with tampering with or fabricating with physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation.
- VICTORIA — A 49-year-old Yoakum man by officers Dec. 15 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Meyersville man by officers Dec. 15 on a warrant charging him with property theft valued between $750 - $2,500 and on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 56-year-old Victoria by deputies Dec. 15 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case.
- VICTORIA — A 56-year-old Victoria man by Dec. 15 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in failing offenders duty to register annually case.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 15 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated with previous convictions case.
- VICTORIA — A 49-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 16 on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in an assault causing bodily injury case and on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open alcoholic container.
