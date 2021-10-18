Arrested
- VICTORIA - A 19-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 15 on suspicion of smuggling of people.
- VICTORIA - A 32-year-old Hallettsville woman by officers Oct. 15 on an in-state warrant charging her with violation of parole
- VICTORIA - A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 15 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, and on a warrant charging violation of probation in a possession of controlled substances less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA - A 63-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 15 on suspicion of three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA - A 31-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 15 on a warrant charging surety off bond in a possession of controlled substance between 4-200 grams case.
- VICTORIA - A 35-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 15 on a warrant charging violation of probation in a possession of controlled substance between 4-200 grams case.
- VICTORIA - A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 15 on a warrant charging violation of probation in a continuous violence against family case.
- VICTORIA - A 41-year-old Baytown woman by deputies Oct. 15 on a warrant charging violation of probation in a theft of property less than $1,500 with two previous convictions case.
- VICTORIA - A 45-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 15 on a warrant charging violation of probation in a possession of controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA - A 42-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 15 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, felony escape while arrested or confined and attempting to take a weapon from an officer.
- VICTORIA - A 48-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 16 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to family member.
- VICTORIA - A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 16 on suspicion of property theft between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA - A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 16 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA - A 59-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 16 on a warrant charging manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA - A 31-year-old Bryan man by officers Oct. 16 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA - A 33-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 16 on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon and driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA - A 32-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 16 on suspicion of a class C misdemeanor and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA - A 32-year-old New Braunfels man by officers Oct. 16 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams and possession of marijuana less than 20 ounces, and on Caldwell County warrants charging possession of prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility, surety off bond in a possession of a controlled substance between 3-28 grams case and surety off bond in a driving with license invalid with a previous conviction or suspension.
- VICTORIA - A 59-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 16 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member. He was also arrested by officers Oct. 17 on suspicion of violating a bond or protective order in an assault or stalking case.
- VICTORIA - A 30-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 17 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA - A 26-year-old Pharr woman by officers Oct. 17 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA - A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 17 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA - A 17-year-old Goliad man by deputies Oct. 17 on suspicion of tampering with identification numbers and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA - A 29-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 17 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15-years-old as a passenger.
- VICTORIA - A 53-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 17 on a warrant charging driving while intoxicated third or more offense.
- VICTORIA - A 36-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 18 on suspicion of failure to identify as a fugitive with intent and giving false information, and an in-state warrant charging violation of parole.
- VICTORIA - A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 18 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
