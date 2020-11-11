VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria woman was arrested by officers Nov. 10 on suspicion of assaulting a public servant.
The woman was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass and harassment of a public servant and on warrants charging her with assaulting a public servant and harassment of a public servant, according to an arrest report.
Additional details were not available.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 10 on two warrants charging him with of sexual assault of a child.
- VICTORIA — A 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 10 on suspicion of criminal trespass of a habitation, shelter, superfund or infrastructure site.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers on suspicion of evading arrest or detention and resisting arrest, search or transport and on two warrants charging him with Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 10 on a warrant charging him with aggravated sexual assault of a child.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers on a warrant charging him with property theft valued between $100-$750
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Port Lavaca man by officers Nov. 10 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault causing bodily injury of a family member case.
- VICTORIA — A 49-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 10 on suspicion of violating a boundary or protective order.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 10 for on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
