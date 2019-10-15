ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 11 on warrants charging her with harboring a runaway child and interfering with public duties.
- VICTORIA – A 56-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 11 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 11 on suspicion of possession of gambling device, equipment or paraphernalia and gambling promotion.
- VICTORIA – A 71-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 11 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 11 on suspicion of possession of gambling device, equipment or paraphernalia and gambling promotion.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 11 on a warrant charging her with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 11 on suspicion of possession of a gambling device, equipment or paraphernalia and gambling promotion.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 11 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 11 on suspicion of possession of a gambling device, equipment or paraphernalia and gambling promotion.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 11 on a warrant charging him theft of property valued less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 11 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 46-year-old Corpus Christi man by deputies Oct. 11 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Lucedale, Miss., man by officers Oct. 21 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria man by troopers Oct. 12 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 49-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 12 on a warrant charging violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – A 43-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 12 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 12 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 12 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and tampering with or fabricating evidence with intent to impair.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Goliad man by deputies Oct. 12 on suspicion of assault of a family member with previous conviction.
- VICTORIA – A 41-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 12 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and tampering with or fabricating evidence with intent to impair.
- VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 12 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 12 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 12 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 12 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, tampering with or fabricating evidence with intent to impair, a Class C misdemeanor and criminal trespassing.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Lucedale, Miss., man by officers Oct. 12 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 51-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 12 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 13 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 47-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 13 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 13 on a warrant charging her with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 13 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 13 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and resisting arrest, search or transport.
- VICTORIA – A 55-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 13 on warrants charging him with two Class C misdemeanors and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 13 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Vanderbilt man by officers Oct. 13 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 13 on suspicion of theft of property less than $100 with previous conviction and failure to identify giving false information.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 13 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 13 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 13 on warrants charging him with two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Seguin man by officers Oct. 13 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 13 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 14 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 14 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 14 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 14 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Laredo woman by officers Oct. 14 on a warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and on suspicion of failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information.
- VICTORIA – A 65-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 14 on suspicion of obstruction or retaliation and criminal trespassing.
- VICTORIA – A 49-year-old Victoria woman by troopers Oct. 14 on a warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of a controlled substance less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 14 on a warrant charging her with bail jumping and failing to appear.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Bay City woman by deputies Oct. 14 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a theft of property between $100 and $750 case.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 14 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a smuggling three or more firearms case.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 14 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than or equal to 0.15.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 14 on a warrant charging her with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 14 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, and possession of a controlled substance, between 4-400 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Sealy woman by deputies Oct. 14 on a warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and theft of property between $100 and $750.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 14 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 14 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Beeville woman by deputies Oct. 14 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case.
