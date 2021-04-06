Jessica Cuellar

Jessica Cuellar

 Contributed photo by Victoria County Jail

Woman charged with intoxicated assault with vehicle

Advocate Staff Report

A Victoria woman was in jail on three intoxicated assault with a vehicle charges Tuesday, according to jail records.

Jessica Cuellar, 40, was arrested by officers just after 10 p.m. Monday on suspicion of intoxicated assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury, She was booked into the Victoria County Jail Tuesday morning, according to jail records.

Questions about the crash sent by the Advocate to public information officers with the Victoria Police Department were not answered Tuesday, and additional details were unavailable.

ARRESTED

  • VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Enid, Okla., man by deputies April 5 on a warrant charging him with racing on a highway.
  • VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers April 5 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
  • VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers April 5 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
  • VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers April 5 on a warrant charging him with violation of a boundary or protective order.
  • VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers April 5 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, evading arrest, detention or resisting arrest, search or transportation.
  • VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 5 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated.
  • VICTORIA — A 40-year-old woman by officers April 5 on suspicion of three counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury.

Chase Rogers covers breaking news and public safety for The Victoria Advocate. He graduated from Texas State University with a bachelor's in mass communications and journalism. Chase can be reached at 361-574-1286, crogers@vicad.com or on Twitter.

