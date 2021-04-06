Woman charged with intoxicated assault with vehicle
Advocate Staff Report
A Victoria woman was in jail on three intoxicated assault with a vehicle charges Tuesday, according to jail records.
Jessica Cuellar, 40, was arrested by officers just after 10 p.m. Monday on suspicion of intoxicated assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury, She was booked into the Victoria County Jail Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Questions about the crash sent by the Advocate to public information officers with the Victoria Police Department were not answered Tuesday, and additional details were unavailable.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Enid, Okla., man by deputies April 5 on a warrant charging him with racing on a highway.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers April 5 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers April 5 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers April 5 on a warrant charging him with violation of a boundary or protective order.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers April 5 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, evading arrest, detention or resisting arrest, search or transportation.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 5 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old woman by officers April 5 on suspicion of three counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.