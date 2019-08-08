ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 6 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and resisting arrest, search or transport.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Bloomington woman by deputies Aug. 6 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a property theft between $1,500-$20,000 case.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 6 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 200 grams case and suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Aug. 6 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in an unlawfully carrying a weapon in prohibited places case.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 6 on warrants charging her with two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 44-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 6 on a warrant charging violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 7 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 7 on a warrant charging him with property theft between $100-$750.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old man reported he was assaulted by physical contact at a home in the 1100 block of Edinburgh Street on Aug. 3.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old man reported he was assaulted with a deadly weapon at an office in the 100 block of Spring Creek Drive on Aug. 3.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old man reported he was assaulted causing him bodily injury by a family member at a home in the 600 block of Sherwood Drive on Aug. 3.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old man reported he was assaulted with a deadly weapon in the 100 block of Victoria Mall Drive on Aug. 4.
- VICTORIA – A 40-year-old woman reported she was assaulted causing her bodily injury by a family member at a home in the 5200 block of North John Stockbauer Drive on Aug. 4.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old woman reported she was assaulted with a deadly weapon by a family member at a supermarket in the 1500 block of East Rio Grande Street on Aug. 4.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old man reported he was assaulted causing him bodily injury at a home in the 700 block of East Rio Grande Street on Aug. 4.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured by a 37-year-old man at a home in the 3600 block of East Forrest Street on Aug.5, after she entered the home without permission.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured by a family member in the 1600 block of Plantation Road on Aug. 6.
- VICTORIA – A 57-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured in the 100 block of Southwest Ben Jordan Street on Aug. 6.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old man reported he was assaulted and injured by a family member in the 200 block of Regency Avenue on Aug. 6.
- VICTORIA – A 40-year-old man reported he was assaulted and injured by a family member in the 800 block of East Guadalupe Street on Aug. 6.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old man reported he was assaulted and injured in the 300 block of Regency Avenue on Aug. 7.
DAMAGED
- VICTORIA – A Toyota Rav4 in in the 2100 block of North Ben Jordan Street. Between $750-$2,500 of damage to the vehicle was reported on Aug. 7.
- VICTORIA – A home in the 1400 block of Mimosa Avenue. Between $100-$750 of damage to a double pane window was reported on Aug. 7.
