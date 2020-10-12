A 39-year-old woman reported she was pepper-sprayed while confronting thief.
Victoria Police responded to H-E-B, 1505 E. Rio Grande St., to a possible robbery on Oct. 10, according to Senior Police Officer David Brogger, department spokesman.
The woman reported she and two others were in a field by the grocery store when she saw one of the people had property which had been stolen from her bicycle basket, Brogger said in an email. When she questioned the person about the property, she was pepper-sprayed and ran to H-E-B to call 911.
The woman suffered minor injuries. No arrests have been made as of Monday, and the investigation is ongoing, Brogger said.
Theft at Victoria department store
VICTORIA — Items valued at $281 were reported stolen from a department store.
The items include a Coach wallet, an American Express card, cash and a check, according to a Victoria Police report.
The items were stolen on Oct. 10 from the store in the 100 block of Commercial Street, according to the report.
Phone stolen from grocery store
VICTORIA — An LG phone was stolen from a grocery store on Oct. 10.
The phone was valued at $250, according to a Victoria Police report.
The grocery store is located in the 4100 block of Houston Highway, according to the report.
$180 Mongoose bike stolen
VICTORIA — A Mongoose bike was reported stolen on Oct. 11.
The bike is valued at $180, according to a Victoria police report. The item was stolen from an unknown location in the 600 block of Polk Avenue.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 9 on a bench warrant.
VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 9 on suspicion of public intoxication.
VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 9 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Pampa man by troopers Oct. 9 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 9 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 9 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault causing bodily injury involving a family member case.
VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Corpus Christi man by deputies Oct. 9 on a warrant charging him with manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance about 400 grams.
VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 9 on warrants charging him with two counts of failure to identify a fugitive with intent to give false information, two counts of bail jumping and failure to appear, possession of marjiuana less than 2 ounces and burglary of a habitation.
VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Shertz man by officers Oct. 10 on suspicion of violation of a bond or protective order two or more times within 12 months and a warrant charging him with theft of property valued between $100-$750.
VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by troopers Oct. 10 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Braggs, OK man by officers Oct. 10 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 68-year-old Victoria man by troopers Oct. 10 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 29-year-old San Juan man by deputies Oct. 10 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 10 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria woman by troopers Oct. 11 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Edna woman by troopers Oct. 11 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open container.
VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Edna man by troopers Oct. 11 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 11 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 11 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 11 on a warrant charging him with parole violation.
VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 12 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
