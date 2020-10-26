Woman reports domestic assault
VICTORIA — A Victoria woman was assaulted by a family member Sunday at a home on Teakwood Drive, according to a Victoria police report. The woman was assaulted by a person’s hands, fists or feet.
Tricycle reported stolen from home, recovered
VICTORIA — A tricycle valued at $1 was reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 800 block of Blyth Road, according to a Victoria police report. The tricycle was later recovered.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 23 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Corpus Christi woman by troopers Oct. 23 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Bloomington woman by deputies Oct. 23 on a warrant charging her with assault causing bodily injury.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 23 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 59-year-old Victoria man by deputies oct. 23 on suspicion of violation of a bond or protective order and on a warrant charging him with criminal mischief between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old El Campo woman by troopers Oct. 23 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 23 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a robbery case.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 24 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 24 on a warrant charging her with assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 61-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 24 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 24 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open container.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 25 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 19 -year-old Cuero man by troopers Oct. 25 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 25 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 25 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Corpus Christi man by troopers Oct. 25 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Port Lavaca woman by officers Oct. 25 on suspicion of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, evading arrest or detention, unlawful carrying a weapon and on a warrant charging her with theft of property valued $750-$2,500.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 25 on suspicion of unlawful carrying a handgun and a Class C misdemeanor.
