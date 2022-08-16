Deputies arrested Brandy Labatut Choate, 48, of Victoria, Monday on a warrant charging her with being a fugitive from out of state.
Choate remained jailed Tuesday, without bond.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 15 on suspicion of interfering with public duties.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Bloomington man by deputies Aug. 15 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 15 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, as well as on a warrant charging her with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 15 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 16 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention.
- VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 16 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
