A Columbia brand wallet that contained identifying information and cash was reported stolen in Victoria on Wednesday.
The wallet was reported stolen from a parking lot in the 7800 block of North Zac Lentz Parkway at 6:08 p.m., according to the police report.
The wallet contained a driver's license and $25 cash.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 4 on a warrant charging her with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 4 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 1 - 4 grams, property theft $100 - $750 and on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in two Class C misdemeanor cases and a possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 4 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 51-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 4 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Houston man by deputies Aug. 4 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4 - 400 grams, delivery of marijuana between 1/4 of an ounce to 5 pounds and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Port Lavaca man by deputies Aug. 4 on suspicion of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
