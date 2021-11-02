A Victoria man on Monday reported that his wallet and its contents were stolen, according to police records.
His wallet, Social Security card and driver’s license were reported stolen from a convenience store in the 2000 block of North Navarro Street at 8:12 p.m., according to a police report.
Victoria police classified the incident as a theft of property $100 – $750.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 1 on suspicion of possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility and on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and theft of property $100 — $750.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 1 on warrants charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Nov. 1 on warrants charging her with burglary of a building and fraudulent use of identifying information with five or fewer items.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 1 on warrants charging her with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, bail jumping and failure to appear, a Class C misdemeanor and property theft valued at $100 — $750 and on warrants charging her with bond forfeiture in a property theft valued at $100 — $750 case.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Nov. 1 on warrants charging her with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated with previous convictions case, surety off bond in a possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces case, bail jumping and failure to appear and property theft valued $100 — $750.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Orange Grove woman by officers Nov. 1 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and on a warrant charging her with theft of a firearm.
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 1 on a warrant charging him with theft of a firearm.
- VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 1 on suspicion of unlawful carrying of a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 55-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 1 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 1 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 1 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 1 on suspicion of unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of a dangerous drug.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 1 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and resisting arrest, search or transport.
