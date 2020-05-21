Blotter generic

VICTORIA - A wallet containing a Social Security card, a Texas driver's license, credit and debit cards and money owned by a 64-year-old Victoria man was stolen on May 20, according to a Victoria Police report.

The incident took place in the 2400 block of Woodlawn Street, according to the report. The total value of the items was $300.

Man reports being whipped with belt

VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria man was whipped with a belt across his back at a park or playground in the 2200 block of North Cameron Street on May 20, according to a Victoria Police report.

ARRESTED

  • VICTORIA – A 44-year-old Victoria woman by deputies on May 20 on suspicion of  tampering with evidence, possession of a dangerous drug and possession of a controlled substance less than 2 ounces.
  • VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers on May 20 on warrants charging him with theft of property between $100-$750 and violating parole.
  • VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers on May 20 on suspicion of failing to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information and a Class C misdemeanor, and on a warrant charging him with three Class C misdemeanors and theft of property less than $2,500.
  • VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by deputies on May 20 on a warrant charging him with credit or debit card abuse.
  • VICTORIA – A 48-year-old Victoria man by the Department of Public Safety on May 20 on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor and indecent exposure.
  • VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Victoria man by deputies on May 20 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 2 ounces and on a warrant charging him with theft of property between $100-$750.
  • VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers on May 20 on a warrant charging him with interfering with public duties and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
  • VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers on May 20 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
  • VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria woman by deputies on May 20 on suspicion of delivering drug paraphernalia.
  • VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers on May 21 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
