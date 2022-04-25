A rifle and shotgun were stolen from a residence this weekend, according to a police report.
The weapons were last known to be secure at 1:30 a.m. Saturday, but were determined to be missing at 9:30 a.m., and reported missing at 11:11 a.m.
In addition to the weapons themselves, a soft rifle case and hard shotgun case were stolen in the burglary.
The crime is being classified as burglary of habitation.
Arrested
- VICTORIA — A 50-year-old Victoria man by officers April 22 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated third offense or more and violation of bond or protective order.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers April 22 on suspicion of theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, two Calhoun County warrants charging him with theft of property between $100-$750 and a Victoria police department warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers April 22 on suspicion of failure to identify by giving false or fictitious information, a Class C misdemeanor and theft of property between $750-$2,500.
- VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 22 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a manufacture and delivery of controlled substance between 4-400 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 53-year-old Victoria man by officers April 22 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and a warrant charging him with forgery of a financial instrument.
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria man by officers April 23 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated second offense.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers April 23 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, fraud by use or possession of identifying information and a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers April 23 on suspicion of unlawful carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Bloomington man by officers April 23 on suspicion of criminal trespass.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 24 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 24 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers April 24 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury or family violence by impeding breath.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 24 on a warrant charging her with assault causing bodily injury.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers April 24 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated, a suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, theft of firearm and prohibited weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 49-year-old Victoria woman by troopers April 24 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers April 24 on warrants charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member and interference with emergency required for assistance.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Richmond woman by officers April 24 on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers April 24 on suspicion driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.15.
- VICTORIA — A 52-year-old Victoria man by officers April 24 on suspicion of aggravated assault on date, family or house member with a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria man by officers April 24 on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm by felon.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Dallas man by officers April 25 on a Dallas County warrant charging him with aggravated assault of a child.
