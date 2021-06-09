Victoria police said they arrested Regina Hammons Preston after she slashed a landlord with a knife and barricaded herself in her apartment Wednesday afternoon.
Police were called to the woman’s apartment, 3101 Oak Lawn St. Unit 1, about 5:45 p.m., Sgt. Julian Huerta said.
Police arrested Preston about 6:33 p.m. and took her to the Victoria County Jail, Huerta said.
Preston’s landlord, Robert Fumbanks, had been sitting in a convenience store at 2006 N. Ben Wilson St., he said, when Preston entered with a knife and cut his wrist about 5:45 p.m.
Police were called shortly after, said Sgt. Julian Huerta. Preston then moved down the street a few blocks to her apartment where she refused to leave.
Later Wednesday evening, Preston left her appartent and was tackled and arrested by police.
After waiting outside her apartment for about 45 minutes, police arrested Preston when she exited the building.
Fumbanks had a slice on the top of his right wrist and had covered it with a bandage, and he was not transported to a hospital.
Fumbanks and Preston had an ongoing landlord-tenant dispute, both Fumbanks and Huerta said.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers June 8 on suspicion of attempting to fabricate or tamper with physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers June 8 on suspicion of theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation.
- VICTORIA — 34-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 8 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor, striking a fixture or highway landscape causing more than $200 in damage and evading arrest or detention.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Edna man by officers June 8 on a warrant charging him with engaging in organized criminal activity.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Beeville man by officers June 8 on a warrant charging him with making a terroristic threat of a family or household member.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old transient man by officers June 8 on suspicion of criminal trespass and on a warrant charging him with criminal trespass and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Bloomington man by deputies June 8 on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a violation of probation case and bail jumping and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 8 on suspicion of resisting arrest, search or transportation and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 55-year-old Victoria woman by deputies June 8 on a warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers June 9 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a burglary of a vehicle case.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers June 9 on suspicion of failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and on a warrant charging him with continuous violence against family.
