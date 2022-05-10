Victoria County deputies arrested a 27-year-old Victoria woman Tuesday on a violation of probation warrant.
The warrant charged the woman in a case accusing her of fraud or possession of five-10 identification items.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 9 on warrants charging him with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, felony bail jumping and failure to appear, Class C misdemeanor as well as violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria woman by deputies May 9 on a warrant charging her with theft of property $100-$750 and suspicion of possession of a controlled subsistence less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 49-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 9 on a warrant charging her with parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers May 9 on suspicion of assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers May 9 on a surety off bond warrant charging him in an assault causing bodily injury to a family member case.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 9 on a warrant charging her with assault causing bodily injury.
- VICTORIA —A 23-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 10 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or less case.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Port Lavaca man by deputies May 10 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, with three or more previous offenses.
