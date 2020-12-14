Woman assaulted at Victoria home
VICTORIA — A woman reported she was assaulted at a Victoria home.
The assault was reported to have occurred at a home in the 1700 block of Guadalupe Street on Dec. 12, according to a Victoria police report.
The assault involved a family member and caused bodily injury, according to the report.
VICTORIA — A firearm was reported stolen Sunday.
The firearm was reported stolen from a roadway in the 300 block of Church Street, according to a Victoria Police report.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 11 on a warrant charging him with theft of property valued $2,500-$30,000.
VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 11 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member and criminal trespassing.
VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Aransas Pass woman by deputies Dec. 11 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and a warrant charging her with violation of parole.
VICTORIA — A 52-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 11 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams.
VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 11 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 11 on a warrant charging him with criminal mischief $100-$750.
VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Freeport man by deputies Dec. 11 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility case.
VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Ganado man by deputies Dec. 11 on a warrant charging him with engaging in organized criminal activity.
VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Dec. 11 on a warrant charging her with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Houston man by deputies Dec. 11 on suspicion of theft of property valued $2,500-$30,000.
VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Corpus Christi man by deputies Dec. 11 on a warrant charging him with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle or watercraft and suspicion of failure to identify a fugitive with intent to give false information.
VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 11 on suspicion of assaulting a public servant and a Class C misdemeanor.
VICTORIA — A 49-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 11 on suspicion of violation of a bond or protective order as well as warrants charging him with assault causing bodily injury and violation of a bond or protective order.
VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 11 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member and resisting arrest, search or transport.
VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Houston man by deputies Dec. 11 on suspicion of theft of property $2,500-$30,000.
VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Raisin woman by officers Dec. 11 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4-200 grams and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 12 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age case.
VICTORIA — A 69-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 12 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 12 on suspicion of theft of a firearm, unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of a controlled substance 3-28 grams and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Houston man by officers Dec. 12 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 12 on warrants charging her with theft of property $100-$750 and a Class C misdemeanor.
VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Corpus Christi man by officers Dec. 13 on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon and a Class C misdemeanor.
VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 13 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 13 on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by troopers Dec. 13 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 13 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 13 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 13 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Pearland woman by officers Dec. 14 on a warrant charging her with bail jumping and failure to appear.
VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Bloomington man by deputies Dec. 14 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
