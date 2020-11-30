A 20-year-old woman reported a person with a knife assaulted her in the 500 block of East Stayton Avenue on Sunday, according to a Victoria police report. A gold ring, gold ring with a diamond and official documents containing personal information also were stolen. The value of the stolen items totals about $4,000.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 60-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 25 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 25 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 61-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 25 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 25 on a warrant charging him with sexual assault with a child.
VICTORIA — A 57-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 25 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and resisting arrest, search or transportation.
VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 25 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole and on suspicion of two counts of evading arrest or detention and resisting arrest, search and transport.
VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Nordheim man by officers Nov. 25 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance case.
VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 26 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 26 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 26 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 26 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and two counts of evading arrest or detention.
VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 27 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention.
VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 27 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 28 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams.
VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 28 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member and unlawful restraint.
VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Round Rock man by officers Nov. 28 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 29 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 29 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 29 on suspicion of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony and criminal mischief $100-$750.
VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 29 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 29 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member, evading arrest or detention and resisting arrest, search or transport.
VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 30 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
