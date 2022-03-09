Woman assaulted by person with pistol
A Victoria woman was assaulted by a person with a pistol Tuesday, according to police records.
The woman was assaulted at a Victoria parking lot in the 2000 block of Wayside Drive about 1 p.m.
It’s unclear whether anyone was arrested or injured.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Houston man by deputies March 8 on a Nueces County warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault causing bodily injury to a family member by impeding breathing, family violence case.
- VICTORIA – A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers March 8 on suspicion of burglary of a habitation and evading arrest or detention.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria woman by deputies March 8 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance 4-200 grams case.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Corpus Christi man by deputies March 8 on two warrants charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams case and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA – A 52-year-old Victoria man by U.S. Marshals officials on an out-of-state warrant charging him with violation of parole and a Victoria County warrant charging him with theft of property less than $100 with a previous conviction.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria man by deputies March 8 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria man by deputies March 8 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 1-4 grams case.
- VICTORIA – A 43-year-old Victoria man by deputies on a Jackson County warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault of a family or household member by impeding breathing or circulation case.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 9 on two warrants charging her with bond forfeiture in a tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram cases.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 9 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 52-year-old Victoria man by officers March 9 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Corpus Christi woman by officers March 9 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
