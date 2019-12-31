VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria woman was attacked in her home by a family member early Monday, according to a police report.
The assault was reported at 12:26 a.m., according to the report. The offender punched the woman in the face, police said. No one was immediately arrested after the assault.
- ARRESTS
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Victoria woman by officers on Dec. 30 on a surety bond warrant.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by deputies on Dec. 30 on a warrant charging him with possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
- VICTORIA – A 41-year-old Inez man by deputies on Dec. 30 on suspicion of three class C misdemeanors, possession of a controlled substance, and abandoning or endangering a child, as well as two warrants charging him with class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Corpus Christi woman by deputies on Dec. 30 on suspicion of abandoning or endangering a child, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a controlled substance, and three class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria man by deputies on Dec. 30 on a warrant charging him with continuous violence against family.
- VICTORIA – A 51-year-old Victoria man by deputies on Dec. 30 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria woman by deputies on Dec. 30 on a warrant charging her with suspicion of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
- VICTORIA – A 58-year-old Victoria man by officers on Dec. 30 on suspicion of stealing property worth more than $100 but less than $750.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Houston man by deputies on Dec. 31 on a bench warrant.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old El Campo man by deputies on Dec. 31 on five warrants charging him with theft of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unauthorized use of a vehicle and criminal mischief.
- VICTORIA – A 41-year-old Victoria man by officers of Dec. 31 on a parole violation warrant.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers on Dec. 31 on suspicion of a class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers on Dec. 31 on suspicion of three class C misdemeanors and evading arrest.
- VICTORIA – A 46-year-old Victoria man by deputies on Dec. 31 on suspicion of assaulting a family member and causing bodily harm and interfering with an emergency request for assistance.
- VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Houston man by officers on Dec. 31 on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
