VICTORIA – A 33-year-old woman reported she was assaulted with a handgun.
The woman said the assault happened on June 27 at a home in the 1900 block of Lawndale Avenue, according to a Victoria Police report.
Sex toy, Mickey Mouse among items taken from car
VICTORIA – Hundreds of dollars worth of items were stolen from a vehicle in a parking lot in the 7600 block of Navarro Street on June 28, according to the police report.
The items valued at $236 included an electric sex toy, electronic Mickey Mouse, Social Security documents, sunglasses, Buffalo Plaid earrings and a phone charger, according to a Victoria Police report.
Man reports assault on Avenue C
VICTORIA – A 65-year-old man reported he was assaulted on June 28 in the 500 block of Avenue C.
The attacker, who faces possible injury to an elderly person charges, used their hands as weapons, according to the Victoria police report. No serious injuries were reported
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Lytle man by officers June 26 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers June 26 on a warrant charging him with indecency with a child with sexual contact.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 26 on a warrant charging him with burglary of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA – A 68-year-old Luling man by troopers June 27 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria woman by troopers June 27 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 27 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated second offense.
- VICTORIA – A 56-year-old Bloomington man by deputies June 29 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
DAMAGED
- VICTORIA – Drywall and vital signs motor valued between $2,500 and $30,000 at Citizens Medical Center located in the 2700 block of Hospital Drive on June 27.
STOLEN
- VICTORIA – U.S. currency, Social Security card, VISA card, Capital One card, Victoria Secret card, Forever 21 card, Michael Kors wallet valued at $380 from a parking lot in the 3000 Arroyo Drive on June 27.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old woman reported she was assaulted by a family member at a home in the 600 block of Fillmore Avenue on June 28.
- VICTORIA – A 58-year-old man reported he was assaulted by a family member at a home in the 2800 block of Cardinal Street on June 28.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old man reported he was assaulted with a motor vehicle on a roadway in the 500 block of McCright Drive on June 28.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old woman reported she was assaulted with a handgun on a roadway in the 12200 block of U.S. Highway 59 on June 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.