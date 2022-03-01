A woman was assaulted with a razor at 5:35 p.m. Monday in a Victoria neighborhood, according to a police report.
The incident was classified as an aggravated assault of a date, family or household member with a weapon.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 28 on warrants charging her with two counts of abandonment or endangerment of a child to imminent danger bodily injury.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 28 on warrants charging him with two counts of felony bail jumping and failure to appear and on two warrants charging him with bond forfeiture in evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and abandonment or endangerment of a child by criminal negligence cases.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Nixon woman by deputies Feb. 28 on a Gonzales County warrant charging her with violation of parole and a Guadalupe County warrant charging her with theft of property $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Pasadena man by deputies Feb. 28 on a warrants charging him with obstruction or retaliation and three Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 28 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and warrants charging her with felony bail jumping and failure to appear, two Class C misdemeanors and bond forfeiture in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 28 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole and on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 28 on suspicion of hindering the apprehension or prosecution of a known felon.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria man by officers March 1 on suspicion of burglary of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Edna woman by officers March 1 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 51-year-old Fresno man by deputies March 1 on a Harris County warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated, second offense.
