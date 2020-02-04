Woman bit on her ear
VICTORIA – A 32-year-old woman reported that her ex-boyfriend assaulted her on Feb. 3 at a home in the 1000 block of North Cameron Street.
The man entered the woman's home without her consent and bit her ear, causing pain, according to a incident report from the Victoria Police Department.
Disabled woman assaulted
VICTORIA – A 51-year-old disabled woman reported she was assaulted on Feb. 1 at a home in the 1700 block of Azalea Street.
The woman said she was punched in the face, which caused her to fall and injure her arm and hands, according to an incident report for the Victoria Police Department.
Car, gun reported stolen
VICTORIA – A gun and car were reported stolen from the 100 block of Savannah Drive.
A 49-year-old man reported his Chevrolet Camaro was stolen from the location on Feb. 2. The vehicle contained a Hi-Point CF-380, according an incident report from the Victoria Police Department.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 3 on a warrant charging him with property theft by check between $20-$500.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 3 on warrants charging him with burglary of a building and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Feb. 3 on a warrant charging her with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Feb. 3 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams.
- VICTORIA – 25-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 3 on surety off bond violation of probation warrants in possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces cases and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 61-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 3 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated, third or more offense case.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 3 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor, possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility and possession of a controlled substance less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 3 on a warrant charging violation of probation in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case.
- VICTORIA – A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 3 on warrant charging bond forfeiture in a possession of a dangerous drug case and warrants charging him with burglary of habitation and engaging in organized criminal activity.
- VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 3 on warrants charging her with two counts of theft of a firearm, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony and engaging in organized criminal activity.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Bloomington man by deputies Feb. 3 on suspicion of abandonment or endangerment of a child, criminal negligence, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, resisting arrest, search or transport, assault causing bodily injury to a family member and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Goliad man by deputies Feb. 3 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 3 on warrants charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member, a Class C misdemeanor and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Bloomington man by deputies Feb. 3 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, abandonment or endangerment of a child, criminal negligence, assault causing bodily injury to a family member, resisting arrest, search or transportation, a Class C misdemeanor and violation of bond or protective order.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 3 on warrants charging him with four counts of theft of a firearm, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony and engaging in organized criminal activity.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Gonzales man by officers Feb. 3 on suspicion of forgery of government or national money or security instrument, prostitution and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 4 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Edna man by officers Feb. 3 on suspicion of possession of a dangerous drug.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Placedo woman by deputies Feb. 3 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 200 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Feb. 3 on warrants charging her with engaging in organized criminal activity, burglary or habitation with intent to commit other felony and two counts of theft of a firearm.
- VICTORIA – A 46-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 4 on a warrant charging him with failure to register as a sex offender with previous conviction.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 4 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Edna man by deputies Feb. 4 on a warrant charging violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.15 case.
- VICTORIA – A 47-year-old Laredo woman by deputies Feb. 4 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of marijuana less than 50 pounds.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 4 on bond forfeiture in a driving with an invalid licenses with a previous conviction, suspension without final resolution and bail jumping and failure to appear.
STOLEN
- VICTORIA – A Chevrolet 3500 with tools and heavy construction equipment on Feb. 1 from Nexus Integrity in the 4600 block of U.S. 59 North.
- VICTORIA – A code reader from a vehicle on Feb. 1 at a home in the 500 block of Rattan Drive.
- VICTORIA – Costa sunglasses from a Ford F-250 on Feb. 2 on in the 400 block of Waterford Drive.
- VICTORIA – A homemade bicycle on Feb. 2 from a home in the 600 block of West San Antonio Street.
DAMAGED
- VICTORIA – A fence post valued between $100-$750 on Feb. 1 at a home in the 400 block of South Victoria Street.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured on Feb. 1 at a home in the 1700 block of Azalea Street.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured by her boyfriend on Feb. 3 in a parking lot in the 7300 block of North Main Street.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old man reported he was assaulted and injured on Feb. 3 at a home in the 2000 block of North Vine Street.
