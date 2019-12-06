VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Victoria woman reported she was assaulted on Dec. 5.
The woman told Victoria Police that she was assaulted and injured at a home in the 1800 block of Anaqua Avenue.
The assault caused physical pain when her girlfriend slapped her, according to a police report.
Family member used hand to injure woman, victim says
VICTORIA – A 30-year-old woman reported an assault causing bodily injury at a home in the 1600 block of Crockett Avenue.
The assault occurred Dec. 6 and involved family members, according to a Victoria Police report.
The offender used his hands to cause injury to another family member, according to the report.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 45-year-old Yorktown man by deputies Dec. 5 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Haltom City woman by deputies Dec. 5 on warrants charging her with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Edna man by officers Dec. 5 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 53-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 5 on a warrant charging him with credit card or debit card abuse.
