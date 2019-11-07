VICTORIA - A 22-year-old Victoria woman reported she was assaulted by a family member early Thursday morning.
Victoria police responded to the assault, which occurred at a home in the 1700 block of Victoria Station Drive, according to Victoria Police Department incident report.
The offender intentionally and knowingly cause bodily injury to a family member by repeatedly kicking the woman in the face and stomach, according to the report.
Car damaged in parking lot
VICTORIA - Victoria Police responded to a criminal mischief reported at parking lot in the 3300 block of Ben Jordan Street Wednesday night.
A 2013 white Honda Fit was damaged. The damages value between $750-$2,500.
The offender broke the back windshield and hit the side of the vehicle with another, according to the incident report.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 6 on suspicion of burglary of a habitation and unlawful restraint.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 6 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 6 on suspicion of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, possession of a prohibited item or substance in a correctional facility and a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 6 on a warrant charging him with theft of property between $750-$2,500.
- VICTORIA — A 59-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 6 on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful carrying of a weapon, theft of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Seadrift man the U.S. Marshal Nov. 6 on a warrant charging him with hold on federal charges.
- VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 6 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Seadrift woman by officers Nov. 6 on a warrant charging her with theft of property between $1,500 - $20,000.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Cuero woman by troopers Nov. 6 on suspicion of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Vanderbilt man be deputies Nov. 6 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated second offense.
- VICTORIA — A 53-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 6 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 6 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated third or more offense.
- VICTORIA — A 18-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 6 on suspicion of theft of property between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 7 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old man reported he was assaulted by physical contact in a parking lot in the 4100 block of Laurent Street on Wednesday.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old woman reported she was assaulted by physical contact in a parking lot in the 4100 block of Laurent Street on Wednesday.
STOLEN
- VICTORIA — A Samsung phone and charger valued at $99 from a car at a home in the 700 block Glascow Street on Wednesday.
