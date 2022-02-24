A domestic assault was reported to Victoria police Tuesday, according to police records.
A Victoria woman was reported to have been assaulted by a family member at a home on Morgan Drive.
The woman suffered bodily injury and was assaulted by a family member's hands, fist or feet.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Edna woman by officers Feb. 23 on an in-state warrant charging her with violation of parole.
VICTORIA — A 52-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 23 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-400 grams case.
VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 23 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams case.
VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 23 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury and a Class C misdemeanor.
VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 23 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case.
VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Waco man by deputies Feb. 23 on a warrant charging him with surety off bond in an unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon case.
VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 23 on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, unlawful carrying of a weapon and a Class C misdemeanor as well a warrant charging him with burglary of a vehicle.
VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Seadrift man by deputies Feb. 23 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction.
VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 24 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
VICTORIA — A 17-year-old Houston man by troopers Feb. 24 on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Bloomington man by deputies Feb. 24 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
