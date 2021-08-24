A woman was reported assaulted at a home on Northshire Street on Monday, according to a Victoria police report.
The incident was reported as an assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
According to a police report, the weapons listed in the assault were a person’s hands, fists or feet.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Bloomington woman by officers Aug. 23 on suspicion of failure to identify a fugitive by intentionally giving a false name and a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a prohibited item or substance in a correctional facility case.
VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Aug. 23 on two warrants charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility and deadly conduct by discharging of a firearm cases.
VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Houston man by deputies Aug. 23 on a Robertson County warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury.
VICTORIA — A 51-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 23 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a burglary of a building case.
VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Goliad woman by troopers Aug. 23 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 23 on suspicion of burglary of a vehicle.
VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 23 on suspicion of burglary of a vehicle.
VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 24 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to family members.
