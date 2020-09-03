Woman assaulted at hotel on Houston Highway
VICTORIA - A 43-year-old Victoria woman was physically assaulted at a hotel in the 3700 block of Houston Highway on Sept. 2, according to a Victoria Police report.
Woman reports assault, property damage
VICTORIA - A 28-year-old Victoria woman reported she was assaulted by a family member who also damaged her iPhone screen on Sept. 2, according to a Victoria Police report.
The incident took place at the woman's home in the 200 block of Windwood Lane, according to the report.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Victoria man by deputies on Sept. 2 on a warrant charging him with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Hallettsville man by deputies on Sept. 2 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
VICTORIA – A 25-year-old San Antonio man by deputies on Sept. 2 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failing to appear.
VICTORIA – A 60-year-old Victoria man by deputies on Sept. 2 on suspicion of manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA – A 59-year-old Victoria man by officers on Sept. 2 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Victoria man by deputies on Sept. 2 sentencing him with driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Bloomington man by officers on Sept. 2 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA – A 56-year-old Victoria woman by deputies on Sept. 2 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria man by deputies on Sept. 2 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Victoria man by deputies on Sept. 2 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and bail jumping and failing to appear and a bond forfeiture charging him with theft of property between $100-$750.
VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria woman by deputies on Sept. 2 on a warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Shiner man by officers on Sept. 2 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria woman by deputies on Sept. 3 on a warrant charging him with surety off bond in an assault causing bodily injury to a family member case.
VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Crosby man by deputies on Sept. 3 on suspicion of public intoxication.
VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Port Lavaca man by officers on Sept. 3 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
