Blotter generic

VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Victoria woman reported that a family member struck her with their fist and a blunt object causing her physical pain while in the 4700 block of North Main Street on March 25, according to a Victoria Police report.

ARRESTED

VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Goliad man by officers March 25 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor, possession of a dangerous drug and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.

VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers March 25 on a warrant charging violation of parole.

VICTORIA – A 34-year-old West Columbia man by a state trooper March 25 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and having an open container of alcohol.

VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 25 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

VICTORIA – A 41-year-old Victoria man by officers March 25 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Tags

