VICTORIA — A 30-year-old woman reported she was assaulted by a family member.
The assault was reported Thursday at a home in the 1800 block of Travis Avenue, according to a Victoria police report.
The offender caused bodily injury, according to the report.
VICTORIA — A 41-year-old man reported he was assaulted.
The assault occurred Thursday at a home in the 600 block of Brazos Street, according to a Victoria police report.
The offender caused bodily injury to a family member and used their hands and feet as weapons, according to the report.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 12 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Manor woman by deputies Aug. 12 on warrants charging her with possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, two counts of bail jumping and failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — A 61-year-old Inez man by officers Aug. 12 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 12 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 12 on suspicion of aggravated assault involving a family member with a weapon.
VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Port Lavaca woman by deputies Aug. 12 on a warrant charging her with theft of property valued $100-$750.
VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Rio Grande City woman by deputies Aug. 12 on a warrant charging her with delivery of marijuana between 50-2,000 pounds.
VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 12 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 12 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member by impeding breathing.
VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 12 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 12 on a warrant charging him with kidnapping.
VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Telferner man by officers Aug. 12 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and on a warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 12 on a warrant charging him with possession of a dangerous drug.
VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 13 on suspicion of public intoxication.
VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 13 on suspicion of public intoxication.
