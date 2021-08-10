A woman reported she was assaulted in Victoria Monday.
The assault happened on Raven Street, according to a Victoria police report.
The offender is a family member who caused bodily injury with their hands and feet, according to the report.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 9 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Mission man by deputies Aug. 9 on warrants charging him with evading arrest or detention and assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
VICTORIA — A 56-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 9 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 49-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 9 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 200-400 grams.
VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Cuero man by officers Aug. 9 on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and warrants charging him with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, two counts of bail jumping and failure to appear and two Class C misdemeanors.
VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Liberty man by deputies Aug. 9 on warrants charging him with driving while intoxicated, intoxicated assault with a vehicle and purchase of alcohol for a minor.
VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 9 on suspicion of interfering with emergency request for assistance, injury to a child, elderly or disabled person and warrants charging him with theft of property valued $100-$750, a Class C misdemeanor and bail jumping and failure to appear.
VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 9 on warrants charging her with violation of parole and possession of a dangerous drug.
VICTORIA — A 65-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 9 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 9 on a warrant charging him with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 9 on a suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
VICTORIA — A 52-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 9 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and on a warrant charging her with a Class C misdemeanor.
VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 9 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Corpus Christi man by deputies Aug. 10 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
VICTORIA — A 55-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 10 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Cuero woman by deputies Aug. 10 on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and a Class C misdemeanor.
VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Aug. 10 on a warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.