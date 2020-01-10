VICTORIA – A 27-year-old woman reported she was assaulted by a family member on Jan. 9.
Victoria police responded to the reported assault in the 2500 block of Laurent Street.
The woman was injured in the assault, according to the police report.
Man injured in assault
VICTORIA – A 55-year-old man reported he was assaulted and injured by a family member.
Victoria police responded to the reported assault at a home in the 4000 block of Nimitz Street on Jan. 9, according to a police report.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 9 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Edinburg man by deputies Jan. 9 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 9 on warrants charging him with assault causing bodily injury involving a family member and interfering with emergency request for assistance.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Yoakum man by deputies Jan. 9 on warrants charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, contempt of civil court and a bench warrant.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 9 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 56-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 9 on a warrant charging him with theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more convictions.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 9 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Austin man by deputies Jan. 10 on a warrant charging him with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
- VICTORIA – A 47-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 10 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and with an open alcohol container.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old San Antonio man by officers Jan. 10 on suspicion of failure to identify a fugitive with intent to give false information and a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 10 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Jan. 10 on a warrant charging her with theft of property valued between $500-$1,500.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Yorktown woman by deputies Jan. 10 on warrants charging her with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 10 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 10 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest or detention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.