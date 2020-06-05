VICTORIA – A 54-year-old woman was assaulted when she walked outside of a home in the 1800 block of Melrose Avenue on June 4, according to an incident report from the Victoria Police Department.
Trash illegally dumped
VICTORIA – Someone illegally put trash in a dumpster at the Miori Place Apartments on June 4. The person does not pay a service fee to dump there, according to a Victoria police report.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 4 on warrants charging him with aggravated robbery and violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – A 48-year-old Placedo man by officers June 4 on a warrant charging violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers June 4 on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, evading arrest detention with a previous conviction, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance less than 200 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 52-year-old Victoria man by officers June 4 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 4 on warrants charging him with violation of probation in evading arrest or detention and reckless driving cases.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 4 on suspicion of assault of a family or house hold member, impeding breath or circulation case.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 4 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a burglary of habitation case.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers June 4 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 200 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria woman by deputies June 4 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a property theft between $100-$750 case and warrants charging her with property theft between $100-$750 and two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 48-year-old Victoria man by officers on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 58-year-old Victoria woman by deputies June 4 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case.
- VICTORIA – A 45-year-old Victoria man by officers June 5 on suspicion of four counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 4 grams, two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 200 grams, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
- VICTORIA – A 44-year-old Corpus Christi man by officers June 5 on suspicion of two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 4 grams and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 200 grams.
STOLEN
- VICTORIA – Miscellaneous items valued between $100-$750 from the Walmart SuperCenter in the 4100 block of Houston Highway on June 4.
BURGLARIZED
- VICTORIA – A Nissan Frontier in the 1500 block of Bexar Avenue on June 4. No items were reported stolen.
