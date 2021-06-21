VICTORIA — A 22-year-old woman reported she was assaulted, which caused bodily injury.
The assault happened at a home in the 4100 block of John Stockbauer Drive on June 20, according to a Victoria Police report.
The woman’s Samsung cellphone valued at $900 was also stolen.
VICTORIA — A 17-year-old woman reported she was assaulted by a family member.
The assault happened at a home in the 1400 block of Mistletoe Avenue on June 21. The offender used their hands and feet as weapons, according to a Victoria Police report.
VICTORIA — A 27-year-old woman reported she was assaulted June 20.
The assault happened at a home in the 1400 block of Power Avenue. It involved a family member, according to a Victoria Police report. The offender used hands and feats as weapons.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 47-year-old San Antonio woman by deputies June 18 on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Houston man by officers June 18 on suspicion of continuous violence against the family.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man by officers June 18 on a warrant charging him with criminal trespassing.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 18 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 18 on a warrant charging him with assaulting a public servant.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Inez man by deputies June 18 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams, theft of property valued $750-$2,500 and warrants charging him with three Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 49-year-old Victoria man by officers June 18 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and warrants charging him with theft of property valued $100-$750 and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 18 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers June 18 on suspicion of failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information, unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and a warrant charging him with theft of property valued $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old San Marcos man by deputies June 18 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers June 18 on a warrant charging him with continuous violence against the family and on suspicion of compelling prostitution under age 18 and evading arrest or detention with previous conviction.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 19 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 63-year-old Victoria man by officers June 19 on a warrant charging him with theft of property valued less than $1,500.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Goliad woman by deputies June 19 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers June 19 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Cuero man by deputies June 19 on a warrant charging him with alcohol sale to minors.
- VICTORIA — A 60-year-old Nursery man by officers June 19 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers June 19 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault causing bodily injury, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and reckless driving.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 19 on suspicion of aggravated assault involving a family member with a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 20 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Placedo man by officers June 20 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers June 20 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 21 on assault causing bodily injury involving a family member and a warrant charging her with continuous violence against the family.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA — A 48-year-old man at a home in the 400 block of Navajo Drive on June 20.
DAMAGED
- VICTORIA — A glass window valued between $100-$750 at a home in the 300 block of Sam Houston Drive on June 20.
STOLEN
- VICTORIA — Cash totaling $890 from a restaurant in the 2100 block of Houston Highway on June 20.
- VICTORIA — Cash totaling $500 from a department store in the 5200 block of Navarro Street on June 20.
- VICTORIA — Cash totaling $219 from a department store in the 5100 block of Navarro Street on June 20.
- VICTORIA — Liquid blue raspberry lube, neck tie, top hat, mini skirt, lacy body stockings, crystalized fishnet tank top body stocking, fishnet cage strap thong, black teddy and a Quiver Vibe hot pink sex toy with a total valued of $176.94 from a department store in the 3200 block of Navarro Street on June 20.
