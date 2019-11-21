VICTORIA - An 18-year-old Victoria woman reported she was assaulted by a family member.
Victoria police responded to the home in the 1400 block of Navidad Street early Thursday morning to the assault, according to a Victoria Police report.
The woman reported her family member assaulted her by strangulation, but no serious injuries were reported. The offender impeded the victims normal breathing or circulation of blood by applying pressure to the victim’s neck, according to the report.
VICTORIA - A 23-year-old Victoria woman reported she was assaulted by a family member at a home in the 2400 block of Poplar Avenue.
Victoria Police responded to the home on Wednesday.
The offender struck the woman on the right side of her face with a closed fist and caused her pain, according to the police report.
A 2008 grey Dodge Charger was damaged during the altercation. The vehicle’s radio and window were damaged, according to the report.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 20 on warrants charging her with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and three Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 20 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of marijuana between 5 pounds and 4 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 20 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 20 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 20 on a warrant charging him with the manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 20 on a warrant charging him with contempt of civil court in a child support case.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man by offices Nov. 20 on a warrant charging him with theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more convictions.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Alice man by deputies Nov. 20 on warrants charging him with two Class C misdemeanors, a hold on federal charges and on suspicion of failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 20 on a warrant charging him with possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility.
- VICTORIA — A 52-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 20 on a warrant charging him with parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 20 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 20 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Nov. 20 on a warrant charging her with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 20 on a warrant charging him with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 20 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 20 on warrants charging him with two counts of burglary of a habitation and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 64-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 20 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 20 on warrants charging him with engaging in organized criminal activity, three counts of burglary of a habitation, assault causing bodily injury and two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria many by deputies Nov. 21 on a warrant charging him with theft of a firearm.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 21 on a warrant charging him with burglary of a habitation.
- VICTORIA — A 53-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 21 on an out-of-state warrant charging him with fugitive from justice.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 21 on warrants charging him with assault causing bodily injury involving a family member and unlawful restraint.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 21 on a warrant charging him with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Port Lavaca man by officers Nov. 21 on a warrant charging him with violation parole.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA — A 64-year-old Victoria woman reported she was assaulted and injured by a family member in the 1100 block of John Stockbauer Drive on Wednesday.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old man reported he was assaulted and injured by a family member at a home in the 1300 block of Power Avenue on Wednesday.
