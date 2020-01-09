VICTORIA – A 32-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and her vehicle was damaged on Jan. 8.
The offense happened at a home in the 2000 block of Woodlawn Street, according to a Victoria Police report.
The offender slapped the woman in the face and damaged her car. The windshield wiper of a 2006 blue Chevrolet Malibu valued less than $100 was damaged, according to the report.
Jewelry, nail polish reported stolen.
VICTORIA – Nail polish, a plastic box and James Avery earrings were reported stolen on Jan. 8.
The items, valued at $244, were stolen from a vehicle at a home in the 200 block of Sam Houston Drive, according to a Victoria Police report.
The offender was later found in possession of the stolen items, according to the report.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 8 on a warrant charging him with burglary of a building.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 8 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 8 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old San Antonio woman by deputies Jan. 8 on a warrant charging her with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and on suspicion of failure to identify a fugitive with intent to give false information.
- VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 8 on a warrant charging him with assault involving a family member with previous conviction.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 8 on suspicion of theft of property valued between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 8 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 8 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Edna man by officers Jan. 8 on suspicion of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams, a Class C misdemeanor and warrants charging him of two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Corpus Christi man by deputies Jan. 8 on a warrant charging him with sexual assault of a child.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 8 on a warrant charging him with manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 8 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 8 on a warrant charging him with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 8 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Edna man by deputies Jan. 8 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 8 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole and on suspicion of possession of marijuana between 4 ounces to 5 pounds and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 44-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 8 on warrants charging her with bail jumping and failure to appear and two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 9 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a Class C misdemeanor.
STOLEN
- VICTORIA – Copper wire valued at $500 from a home in the 2700 block of Leary Lane on Jan. 8.
- VICTORIA – Cash, totalling $3,000, from a vehicle in the 8600 block of Navarro Street on Jan. 8.
- VICTORIA – An XBox One, Xbox controllers, Vizio 45-inch flat screen TV and two pairs of Air Jordan shoes valued $748 from a home in the 2300 block of Tibiletti Drive on Jan. 8.
- VICTORIA – Two Michael Kors wallets, Cal-Com routing number, Texas Drivers license, four Michael Kors purses, a black makeup bag, black cross-body purse, Social Security card and work visa card valued at $2,143 from a vehicle in the 7800 block of Navarro Street on Jan. 8.
BURGLARIZED
- VICTORIA – A 2013 Ford F150 in a parking lot in the 7500 block of U.S. 59 on Jan. 8. Envelopes were reported stolen.
