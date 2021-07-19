VICTORIA — A 20-year-old woman reported she was assaulted with a deadly weapon.
The assault happened at a bar in the 4100 block of Navarro Street on Sunday, according to a Victoria Police report.
The offender used a glass bottle as a weapon, according to the report.
Woman reports assault at a home
VICTORIA — A 23-year-old woman reported she was assaulted.
The assault happened at a home in the 100 block of Cornwall Drive on Saturday, according to a Victoria Police report.
The offender used their hands and feet to cause bodily injury, according to the report.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers July 16 on suspicion of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-400 grams and on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria woman by deputies July 16 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man by troopers July 16 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria man by officers July 16 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers July 16 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member and a warrant charging him with criminal mischief between $750-$2,500.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 16 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and warrants charging her with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and evading arrest or detention.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers July 16 on warrants charging him with two counts of robbery.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers July 16 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by troopers July 16 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Victoria man by officers July 16 on suspicion of assault involving a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers July 16 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member, unlawful restraint, possession of a dangerous drug and on a warrant charging him with assault involving a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 17 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and warrants charging her with credit card or debit card abuse and two counts of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Edna man by officers July 17 on suspicion of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers July 17 on a warrant charging him with unlawful carrying of a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man by officers July 17 on suspicion of burglary of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria man by officers July 17 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old San Juan woman by deputies July 17 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers July 17 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers July 17 on warrants charging him with nine counts of forgery of a financial instrument.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers July 17 on suspicion of theft of property valued less than $2,500.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers July 17 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Houston man by deputies July 17 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers July 17 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 57-year-old Victoria man by officers July 17 on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility and warrants charging him with 10 Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers July 17 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 17 on a warrant charging her with assault causing bodily injury.
- VICTORIA — A 59-year-old Victoria man by officers July 18 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old McAllen man by deputies July 18 on suspicion of smuggling persons.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 18 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers July 18 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and fleeing police.
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Houston man by officers July 18 on warrants charging him with assault causing bodily involving to a family member and interfering with emergency requests for assistance.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 18 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 18 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Houston man by deputies July 19 on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old woman reported she was assaulted by physical contact in the 5300 block of John Stockbauer Drive on Sunday.
DAMAGED
- VICTORIA — A window at a home in the 300 block of Guadalupe Street on Saturday.
