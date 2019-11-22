A 44-year-old Victoria woman reported she was assaulted causing bodily injury.
Victoria County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in the 10600 block of U.S. 59 on Nov. 20.
Further investigation showed a subject intentionally caused bodily injury to another person, according to the sheriff’s report. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Victoria County jail.
Public servant assaulted
Victoria Police responded to an assault of a public servant on a highway in the 7300 block of N. Main Street on Nov. 21.
A public servant was kicked in the abdominal and groin causing him pain, according to the police report.
Vandals damage home
Victoria County sheriff's deputies responded to a criminal mischief at a home in the 200 block of Barbara Drive.
Deputies found a residential window, lid to a cooking pot, window for an exterior door and a screen door of a residence valued at $170 were damaged on Nov. 20.
It was reported that a person was breaking the items inside the residence, according to the sheriff’s report.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 66-year-old Victoria man by troopers Nov. 21 on a warrant charging him with stalking.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Myersville man by deputies Nov. 21 on warrants charging him with burglary of a habitation and a bench warrant.
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 21 on a warrant charging him with theft of firearm.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 21 on suspicion of racing on the highway.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 21 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 21 on a warrant charging her with burglary of a habitation.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 21 on warrants charging him with assault causing bodily injury involving a family member and unlawful restraint.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 21 on a warrant charging him with criminal mischief between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 21 on a warrant charging him with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Cuero woman by deputies Nov. 21 on warrants charging her with possession of a prohibited substance of item in a correctional facility and theft of property between $750-$2,500.
- VICTORIA — A 49-year-old Houston man by officers Nov. 21 on suspicion of failure to identify a figurative, burglary of a habitation and a warrant charging him with burglary of a habitation.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Port Lavaca man by officers Nov. 21 on a warrant charging him with parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 21 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 21 on suspicion of racing on the highway and warrants charging him with two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 22 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 22 on warrants charging her with possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a controlled substance between 3-28 grams, driving with an invalid license with previous conviction or suspension without final resolution and display of fictitious motor vehicle registration.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 22 on suspicion of assaulting a public safety officer.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 22 on suspicion of unlawful carrying a weapon.
STOLEN
- VICTORIA — An Alcatel metro cellphone and a Motorola cellphone valued at $210 from a home in the 200 of Commerce Street in Bloomington on Nov. 20.
- VICTORIA — Bubba blade knives and electronic Emergency Position Indicating Radio Broadcast device valued at $500 from a parking lot in the 600 block of Red River Street in Nov. 21. The stolen items were retrieved by police.
DAMAGED
- VICTORIA — Driver’s side back roll down window of a vehicle valued between $100-$750 at a highway in the 200 block of Pheasant Drive on Nov. 21.
- VICTORIA — A Toyota Sierra valued at $279 at a home in the 200 block of Barbara Drive on Nov. 21.
- VICTORIA — The left taillight of a Toyota Tacoma valued at $180 at a highway in the 300 block King Street in Bloomington on Nov. 21.
BURGLARIZED
- VICTORIA — A home on the corner of Preston and Grand Streets in Placedo on Nov. 21.
- VICTORIA — A 2009 Ford F150 at a home in the 100 block of Scarborough Drive on Nov. 21.
