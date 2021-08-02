VICTORIA — A 37-year-old woman reported she was assaulted.
The assault caused bodily injury and happened on Monday at a home in the 2900 block of Circle Street, according to a Victoria Police report.
The offender was a family member who used their hands, feet and fists as weapons, according to the report.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Beeville man by officers July 30 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and a warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 30 on a warrant charging him with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria woman by deputies July 30 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 30 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Bloomington woman by officers July 31 on warrants charging her with claim lottery prize fraud between $200-$10,000 and theft of property valued $2,500-$30,000.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 31 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Victoria man by officers July 31 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers July 31 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 51-year-old Muldoon man by deputies July 31 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 59-year-old Victoria man by officers July 31 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 31 on suspicion of violation of a bond or protective order.
- VICTORIA — A 49-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 31 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 31 on suspicion of violation of a bond or protective order and resisting arrest, search or transport.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 1 on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 1 on a warrant charging him with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 1 on suspicion of two counts of violating a bond or protective order.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 1 on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Goliad woman by deputies Aug. 1 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 1 on suspicion of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felonies, interfering with request for emergency assistance and criminal mischief between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 1 on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon and driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Lolita man by deputies Aug. 2 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a sexual assault of a child case.
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 2 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Corpus Christi man by officers Aug. 2 on suspicion of robbery, escape from custody and failure to identify and give false information.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Weslaco man by deputies Aug. 2 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 62-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 2on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Goliad man by deputies Aug. 2 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Carthage man by deputies Aug. 2 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 2 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 2 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 2 on a warrant charging him with terroristic threat causing fear.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 2 on a warrant charging her with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
