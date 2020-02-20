Women report assaults
VICTORIA – A 31-year-old woman reported she was assaulted by physical contact.
The assault happened on Feb. 19 at a bar in the 1900 block of North Ben Wilson Street, according to a Victoria Police report.
The offender physically touched the victim around her throat in a manner that was offensive and provocative, according to the police report.
VICTORIA – A 39-year-old woman reported she was repeatedly assaulted.
The most recent assault happened on Feb. 19 at a home in the 500 block of Santa Rosa Street, according to a Victoria Police report.
The continuous threat of violence to a family comes when a person engages in violent conduct two or more times during a 12 month or less period, according to the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.