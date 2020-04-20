VICTORIA – A 50-year-old woman reported she was stomped several times on April 18.
The woman reported continuous violence against the family, according to a Victoria Police report.
She was pushed to the floor and stomped four times by the offender at a home in the 600 block of Colorado Street, according to the report.
Woman reports assault at hotel
VICTORIA – A 31-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured while at a hotel in the 3900 block of Houston Highway on April 19, according to a Victoria Police report.
The offender pulled the victim to the ground which made her feel pain, according to the report.
Knife pulled on Victoria man
VICTORIA – A 37-year-old man reported he was assaulted with a deadly weapon.
The man reported the assault happened at a home in the 6800 block of Navarro Street on April 18, according to a Victoria Police report.
The offender displayed a knife to the victim, according to the report.
- ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 51-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 17 on a warrant charging her with possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility and on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 17 on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
- VICTORIA – A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers April 17 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers April 18 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 18 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – A 52-year-old Victoria man by officers April 18 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers April 19 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention and two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 43-year-old Victoria man by officers April 19 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and on a warrant charging him with unauthorized use of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA – A 48-year-old Seguin man by deputies April 20 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers April 10 on suspicion of two counts of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member by impeding their breathing and injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to to cause bodily injury.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria woman by deputies April 20 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and a warrant charging her with theft of property valued less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 20 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, a Class C misdemeanor and on warrants charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member and criminal mischief between $100-$750.
