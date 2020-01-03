VICTORIA – A 37-year-old woman reported she was assaulted by a family member.
She was assaulted at a home in the 700 block of Warren Avenue on Jan. 3, according to Victoria Police report.
The offender, who is a family member, struck the victim causing her pain, according to the report.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 59-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 2 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Moulton man by officers Jan. 2 on a warrant charging him with possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 2 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 71-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 2 on a warrant charging him with cruelty to livestock animals neglected or overworked.
- VICTORIA – A 63-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 2 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated second offense.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old San Juan man by marshals Jan. 2 as a contract inmate.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Yoakum woman by deputies Jan. 3 on warrants charging her with engaging in organized criminal activity, four counts of burglary of a building and a bench warrant.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 3 on suspicion of an assault involving a family member with previous conviction.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 3 on suspicion of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, a Class C misdemeanor and warrants charging him with two Class C misdemeanors.
