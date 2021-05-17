VICTORIA — A 25-year-old woman reported she was assaulted while at a home in the 2300 block of East Street on May 17, according to a Victoria Police report.
The offender used his hands and feet as weapons, according to the police report.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria man by officers May 14 on warrants charging him with driving while intoxicated, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Bloomington man by deputies May 14 on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 50-year-old Victoria man by officers May 14 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance between 3-28 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 14 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers May 14 on a warrant charging him with manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria woman by deputies May 14 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 14 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Cuero man by deputies May 14 on a warrant charging him with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Houston man by deputies May 14 on a warrant charging him with credit card or debit card abuse.
- VICTORIA — A 59-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 14 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria woman by deputies May 14 on a warrant charging him with obstructing a highway passageway.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man by officers May 15 on suspicion of resisting arrest and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man by officers May 15 on suspicion of resisting arrest, search or transport, two counts of assaulting a public servant and injury of child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by state troopers May 15 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers May 15 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open container.
- VICTORIA — A 58-year-old Inez man by officers May 15 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open container.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man by officers May 15 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member by impeding breathing.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by troopers May 15 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest, search or transport.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Katy woman by deputies May 15 on suspicion of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-400 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Schulenburg man by officers May 15 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance; less than 1 gram and a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Houston man by deputies May 15 on suspicion of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-400 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 61-year-old Victoria man by officers May 16 on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Telferner man by officers May 16 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and warrants charging him with two counts of burglary of a habitation.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria woman by deputies May 16 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault involving a family member with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers May 17 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
