VICTORIA -A 30-year-old woman reported she was assaulted by a family member.
The woman reported the person she was dating assaulted and injured her at a home in the 2900 block of Lone Tree Road, according to Victoria Police report.
Cellphone reported stolen from home
VICTORIA - An iPhone 7 valued at $200 was reported stolen from the home, according to the police report.
The offender unlawfully took the woman’s cellphone with intent to deprive her of her property without consent, according to the report.
To read more go to victoriaadvocate.com/eedition.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Victoria woman by troopers Dec. 12 on a warrant charging her with cruelty to non-livestock animals.
VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 12 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury by impeding breathing involving a family member.
VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 12 on a warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Mathis man by officers Dec. 12 on suspicion of criminal trespass.
VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 12 on suspicion of racing on the highway.
VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 12 on a warrant charging him with burglary of a habitation.
VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 12 on a warrant charging him with contempt of court in a child support case.
VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 12 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
VICTORIA — A 36-year old Victoria man by officers Dec. 12 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a Class C misdemeanor.
VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 12 on suspicion of racing on the highway.
VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Rio Grande man by deputies Dec. 12 on suspicion of delivery of marijuana between 50-2,000 pounds.
VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Dec. 12 on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
VICTORIA — A 49-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 12 on a warrant charging him with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Port Lavaca man by deputies Dec. 13 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
ASSAULTED
VICTORIA — A 28-year-old woman reported she was assaulted in a parking lot in the 3700 block of Houston Highway on Dec. 12.
VICTORIA — An 89-year-old woman reported she was assaulted by physical contact at a home in the 1700 block of Navidad Street on Dec. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.