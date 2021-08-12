VICTORIA — A 27-year-old woman reported she was assaulted.
The woman reported the assault happened on Wednesday at a home in the 2300 block of Sabine Street, according to a Victoria police report.
The assault caused bodily injury, according to the report.
VICTORIA — A 38-year-old woman reported she was assaulted.
The assault happened on Wednesday at a home in the 1500 block of Alamo Drive, according to a Victoria Police report.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 11 on a warrant charging him with manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Edinburg man by deputies Aug. 11 on suspicion of money laundering between $2,500-$30,000.
VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 11 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 11 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Edinburg man by deputies Aug. 11 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
VICTORIA — A 52-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 11 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officer Aug. 11 on suspicion of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 11 on a warrant charging him with unlawfully carrying a weapon in prohibited places.
VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 11 on suspicion of assault of a public servant and resisting arrest, search or transport.
VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 12 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 12 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Telferner man by officers Aug. 12 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
