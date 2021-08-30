VICTORIA — A 24-year-old woman reported she was assaulted on Aug. 29 at a home in the 800 block of Simpson Road, according to a Victoria Police report.
The offender was a family member who used their hands and feet as weapons to cause bodily injury, according to the report.
Woman reports assault on Leary Lane
VICTORIA — A 44-year-old woman reported she was assaulted on Aug. 29 at a government or public location in the 2300 block of Leary Lane, according to a Victoria Police report.
The offender used their hands and feet as weapons and caused bodily injury, according to the report.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 27 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 27 on a warrant charging him with continuous violence against the family.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Aug. 27 on a warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 49-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 27 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 27 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 27 on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon on premises licensed for alcohol sales, unlawfully carrying a firearm by a felon, manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and a warrant charging him with burglary of a habitation.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 28 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 28 on suspicion of aggravated assault involving a date or family member with a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 28 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 28 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 28 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 28 on suspicion of assaulting a public servant, a Class C misdemeanor and a warrant charging her with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 28 on suspicion of assault.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 28 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Mission man by officers Aug. 29 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Shiner woman by officers Aug. 29 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 29 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 29 on suspicion of failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 29 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams and a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 29 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Cuero man by troopers Aug. 29 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 71-year-old Edna man by deputies Aug. 29 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 51-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 30 on suspicion of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 30 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 4-400 grams.
