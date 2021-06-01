VICTORIA — A 31-year-old woman reported to Victoria police she was assaulted with a deadly weapon on May 31.
The assault was reported at a home in the 1000 block of Brazos Street, according to a Victoria police report.
The offender used a handgun as a weapon, according to the report.
Door to Impala damaged
VICTORIA — A door of a 2007 Impala was reported damaged May 31 in a parking lot in the 2100 block of Ben Jordan Street.
The damages are valued between $750-$2,500, according to a Victoria police report.
Electronics damaged during burglary
VICTORIA — Several items were reported as damaged on May 31 in the 200 block of Woodridge Drive.
A Sony TV, Apple iMac computer and wooden door were damaged at a home, according to a Victoria police report.
The offender burglarized the home with the intent to commit another felony, according to the report.
Arrested
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers May 28 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury.
- VICTORIA — A 51-year-old Victoria man by officers May 28 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole and on suspicion of evading arrest or detention and failure to identify as a fugitive from justice.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old San Antonio man by deputies May 28 on a warrant charging him with burglary of a habitation.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Austin man by officers May 28 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers May 29 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 29 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers May 29 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 29 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 29 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Fort Worth man by troopers May 29 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 29 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers May 29 on a warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man by officers May 29 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member and interfering with emergency requests for assistance.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 30 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 30 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Corpus Christi man by officers May 30 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 60-year-old Victoria man by officers May 30 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 55-year-old Victoria man by officers May 30 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Corpus Christi man by troopers May 30 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 56-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 31 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria man by officers May 31 on warrants charging him with violation of parole and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and on suspicion of failure to identify by giving false information.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 31 on a warrant charging her with assault causing bodily injury.
- VICTORIA — A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers May 31 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 31 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 1 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Bloomington man by officers June 1 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.